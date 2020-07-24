Coronavirus: Okanagan photographer helping community’s unemployed

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan professional photographer has stepped up to help others in the community that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Walker, who runs his own photography business, decided he wanted to help those who have been laid off or are having trouble finding employment due to COVID-19.

“I started an initiative called ‘Helping Headshots,’” Walker told Global News on Friday.

“Basically, anybody that has lost their job due to COVID-19, I gave them a free photo session.”

According to Statistics Canada data, B.C.’s unemployment rate for July is around 13 per cent.

B.C.’s economy added around 118,000 jobs in July as the province started to slowly reopen after pandemic-related restrictions were put in place.

The session is normally around $300 with an additional $75 for every edited photo.

The photographer has a full studio in his Kelowna home, where he coaches his subjects through a professional-style photo shoot.

Walker says headshots are more than just a profile picture for your social media accounts — they give his clients more confidence in pursuing employment opportunities.

“(I want to) give people something that looks professional,” said Walker.

“It’ll just help that process and they can be more confident applying for jobs, or interviewing for whatever they need.”

Walker says he’s already shot portraits of dozens of unemployed people.

“There was a guy I shot on Tuesday and when he saw his photo for the first time, it made him feel more confident,” said Walker

“He’s been looking for a job for awhile, so helping him was great.”

As for why he’s volunteering his time, “I’ve been on the other side looking for a job, it’s not fun no one loves doing it.” Walker said.

“So, if that’s my little bit helping them get that job, that’s awesome for me.”

To sign up for the free session, Walker says to head over to his website.

