Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 people assaulted, travel trailer set ablaze east of Kelowna, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:15 pm
RCMP say the three campers narrowly escaped after being trapped inside the burning travel trailer on Thursday afternoon.
RCMP say the three campers narrowly escaped after being trapped inside the burning travel trailer on Thursday afternoon. Global News

Three people narrowly escaped after being trapped inside a burning travel trailer on Thursday afternoon, say police, who are now investigating the incident.

West Kelowna RCMP say the incident along 3 Forks Road east of Kelowna involved three campers and two unknown assailants.

According to police, a report of a fire and injured people came in just after 1:30 p.m., with emergency crews then rushing to the scene, including ambulance and fire crews.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating report of vehicle fire, injured man on forest service road

Global News was near the scene on Thursday, which saw a heavy police presence and roadblocks set up.

Police say officers located two of the campers — two Kelowna men, aged 29 and 44 — suffering from minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The two campers told police that they and a third camper, a 30-year-old Kelowna woman, had been allegedly assaulted by the two unknown men and that the travel trailer was set on fire.

Trending Stories

Police say the woman fled into the surrounding forest, and couldn’t be located. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to help find the woman, who was safely found at approximately 7 p.m.

Police investigating vehicle fire near Kelowna
Police investigating vehicle fire near Kelowna

“Officers remain on scene conducting their investigation, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Originally, police said the incident happened along Greystokes Forest Service Road but amended that on Friday to 3 Forks Road, near the Graystokes area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police aren’t releasing more information, but say anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to immediately contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganAssaultcentral okanaganWest Kelowna RCMPcentral okanagan search and rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers