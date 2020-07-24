3 people assaulted, travel trailer set ablaze east of Kelowna, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people narrowly escaped after being trapped inside a burning travel trailer on Thursday afternoon, say police, who are now investigating the incident.

West Kelowna RCMP say the incident along 3 Forks Road east of Kelowna involved three campers and two unknown assailants.

According to police, a report of a fire and injured people came in just after 1:30 p.m., with emergency crews then rushing to the scene, including ambulance and fire crews.

Global News was near the scene on Thursday, which saw a heavy police presence and roadblocks set up.

Police say officers located two of the campers — two Kelowna men, aged 29 and 44 — suffering from minor injuries.

The two campers told police that they and a third camper, a 30-year-old Kelowna woman, had been allegedly assaulted by the two unknown men and that the travel trailer was set on fire.

Police say the woman fled into the surrounding forest, and couldn’t be located. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to help find the woman, who was safely found at approximately 7 p.m.

“Officers remain on scene conducting their investigation, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Originally, police said the incident happened along Greystokes Forest Service Road but amended that on Friday to 3 Forks Road, near the Graystokes area.

Police aren’t releasing more information, but say anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to immediately contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.