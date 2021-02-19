Administrator resigns at care home that was site of B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The administrator at the B.C. care home that became the site of the province’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak has now resigned.

Of the 114 residents of the Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, 99 tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 41 have died.

Angela Millar submitted her resignation “recently” and the care home notified Vancouver Coastal Health, the agency confirmed Friday.

VCH has now provided the care home with an interim administrator.

Last fall, the province stopped the practice of notifying the public of how many cases of the virus had been detected in each care home in B.C. Instead, the province provided the overall number of cases linked to both residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

That decision, and the lack of subsequent information from health authorities like VCH, has been criticized after reports emerged about worsening outbreaks like the one at Little Mountain Place.

In January, the province announced it will once again be reporting the number of COVID-19 cases at individual care homes and assisted-living facilities.

The numbers of cases by staff and residents will be provided once a week, as well as the number of people who have died in the care home due to the virus.

The province continued to report the care homes where staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in each of the provincial briefings and updates.