COVID-19 outbreak declared at Perth retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Perth.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a resident of Caroline Retirement Residence tested positive for the virus, but did not specify when.

Under Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines, an outbreak is called at a long-term care or retirement home if one case is detected within the facility.

The retirement home is run by Sienna Senior Living, a company based out of Markham.

“Team members are working diligently and in partnership with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to protect residents’ health and safety,” says Dr. Andrea Moser, Sienna Senior Living chief medical officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Moser said that all residents are now receiving care within their own suites in order to prevent further spread of the virus and that enhanced infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.