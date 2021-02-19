Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Perth retirement home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 2:21 pm
A resident of Caroline Retirement Residence in Perth has tested positive for the virus, prompting the declaration of an outbreak.
A resident of Caroline Retirement Residence in Perth has tested positive for the virus, prompting the declaration of an outbreak. John Lawless / Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Perth.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a resident of Caroline Retirement Residence tested positive for the virus, but did not specify when.

Under Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines, an outbreak is called at a long-term care or retirement home if one case is detected within the facility.

Read more: Coronavirus: Businesses in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark eager to reopen after move to green level

The retirement home is run by Sienna Senior Living, a company based out of Markham.

Trending Stories

“Team members are working diligently and in partnership with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to protect residents’ health and safety,” says Dr. Andrea Moser, Sienna Senior Living chief medical officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Moser said that all residents are now receiving care within their own suites in order to prevent further spread of the virus and that enhanced infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 OutbreakOutbreakLeedsleeds grenville lanarkGrenville and Lanark District Health UnitCaroline Retirement ResidencePerth retirement homeretirement home coutbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers