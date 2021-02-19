Menu

Canada

Show of Hearts 2021 stories – Day 2

By Amy Judd Global News
The 55th annual Variety Show of Hearts returns Saturday, Feb. 20.
The 55th annual Variety Show of Hearts returns Saturday, Feb. 20. Variety BC

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Variety Show of Hearts will look a little different this year.

But the need for help is greater than ever.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off on today on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2021.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Read more: Show of Hearts 2021 stories – Day 1

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Variety Show of Hearts returns this year in an all-new format

WATCH: American Idol alumn Pia Toscano shares her involvement with this year’s Variety Show of Hearts, and what it’s like to perform with the legendary David Foster.

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Pia Toscano' Show of Hearts 2021: Pia Toscano
Show of Hearts 2021: Pia Toscano

WATCH: Long-time friend and supporter of Variety, Alvin Law explains why the charity means so much to him, and how this year, when everything is different, the need is greater than ever.

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Alvin Law' Show of Hearts 2021: Alvin Law
Show of Hearts 2021: Alvin Law
