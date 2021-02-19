Lindsay police probe robbery at Bank of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a Bank of Montreal on William Street in Lindsay.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the bank, approached a teller with a note indicating he had a gun and demanded cash. No weapon was seen.

“After receiving a quantity of cash, the suspect left the bank on foot in a westbound direction,” police stated Friday.

The bank was closed as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on its website.

