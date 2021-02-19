Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police probe robbery at Bank of Montreal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 1:57 pm
Police are investigating a reported robbery at a Bank on Montreal in Lindsay, Ont.
Police are investigating a reported robbery at a Bank on Montreal in Lindsay, Ont. The Canadian Press file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a Bank of Montreal on William Street in Lindsay.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the bank, approached a teller with a note indicating he had a gun and demanded cash. No weapon was seen.

Read more: 1 of 2 suspects arrested in Lindsay business break-in, police say

“After receiving a quantity of cash, the suspect left the bank on foot in a westbound direction,” police stated Friday.

Trending Stories

The bank was closed as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on its website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station' OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station
OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station – Jan 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayBank RobberyCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay PoliceLindsay bank robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers