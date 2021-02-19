Menu

Sports

Domestic assault charges against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis dismissed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 12:57 pm
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) follows through on a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) follows through on a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK – The New York District Attorney’s Office dismissed domestic assault charges against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis on Friday.

Davis had faced several charges after he and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal dispute at a New York hotel on Oct. 27.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that five charges had been dismissed. The judge granted an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (Family ACD) on two counts: endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

A Raptors spokesperson said given there’s an ongoing process with the National Basketball Players Association, the team was unable to comment.

Under the Family ACD, Davis’s case is dismissed in one year provided he has no new arrests and abides by the Order of Protection.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis allegedly hit the woman in the face, and then broke her phone. The complaint also stated the woman’s young son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
