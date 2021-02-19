Millbrook man spins his way to $150,000 prize: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Millbrook, Ont., man spun his way to $150,000 on a lottery ticket, the OLG reports Friday.

Tyler Duquette, 29, earned a “Spin” prize on the OLG’s The Big Spin Instant ticket. The prize earned him a virtual “spin” on the OLG’s lottery terminal. His spin landed on “Big Spin,” meaning he qualified for an actual spin at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto with a chance to win between $100,000 and $500,000.

Duquette’s spin earned him $150,000 — from a $5 ticket the rail line worker purchased at Millbrook Convenience on Tupper Street in the village.

He admits he was initially confused when he saw the virtual wheel land on “Big Spin.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought, what’s going on now I told my wife who was waiting in the car, and she didn’t believe me at first,” he said. “When I showed her the ticket and explained what was going on, she was so excited.”

Duquette plans to use his winnings to pay bills, help his mother and plan a special trip when it’s safe to travel.