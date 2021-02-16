Bancroft grandfather claims $1M on lottery ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., man says he used numbers based on birthdays and anniversaries to help him win a $1-million lottery prize.

According to the OLG on Tuesday, Brian Woodcox, 57, recently claimed his prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw held on Nov. 18, 2020. Each Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesdays and Saturdays has a guaranteed $1-million prize winner.

His winning ticket was purchased at Esso On The Run on Hastings Street in Bancroft. He scanned his ticket using the OLG’s lottery app and said he started to “jump for joy” when the words “Big Winner” flashed on the app.

“My mom was wondering what was going on, so I scanned the ticket again and showed her,” he said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “We were all very surprised.”

Story continues below advertisement

Woodcox says he plans to save most of his winnings.

“I’ll treat myself to a big TV and new furniture,” he said. “And I’d also like to share some with my family to share the joy. They deserve it. Never in my life have I thought I’d be a millionaire — this is a wonderful surprise.”

1:52 Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years – Aug 19, 2020