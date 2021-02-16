Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Bancroft grandfather claims $1M on lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 3:40 pm
Brian Woodcox of Bancroft has one million reasons to smile after winning the lottery.
Brian Woodcox of Bancroft has one million reasons to smile after winning the lottery. OLG

A Bancroft, Ont., man says he used numbers based on birthdays and anniversaries to help him win a $1-million lottery prize.

According to the OLG on Tuesday, Brian Woodcox, 57, recently claimed his prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw held on Nov. 18, 2020. Each Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesdays and Saturdays has a guaranteed $1-million prize winner.

Read more: Minden grandmother claims $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

His winning ticket was purchased at Esso On The Run on Hastings Street in Bancroft. He scanned his ticket using the OLG’s lottery app and said he started to “jump for joy” when the words “Big Winner” flashed on the app.

Trending Stories

“My mom was wondering what was going on, so I scanned the ticket again and showed her,” he said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “We were all very surprised.”

Story continues below advertisement

Woodcox says he plans to save most of his winnings.

“I’ll treat myself to a big TV and new furniture,” he said. “And I’d also like to share some with my family to share the joy. They deserve it. Never in my life have I thought I’d be a millionaire — this is a wonderful surprise.”

Click to play video 'Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years' Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years
Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years – Aug 19, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OlgLottery WinnerBancroftLotto 6-49Lottery winOntario Lotterywinning numbersontario lottery winner
Flyers
More weekly flyers