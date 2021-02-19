Menu

Canada

Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed until the end of April due to COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 12:01 pm
A Saskatoon mother accused trying to kill her son in March 2013 committed to stand trial.
Saskatchewan’s chief justice said they are taking steps to ensure the safety of everyone while ensuring access to the justice system. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench is postponing jury trials scheduled to start in April.

Jury trials for the first three months of 2021 had previously been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed into the new year due to COVID-19

In a court directive, Chief Justice Martel Popescul said they are taking steps to ensure the safety of everyone while ensuring access to the justice system.

“Jury trials postponed as a consequence of this directive will be spoken to in court or by video or audio conference on the date the matter was originally set for trial,” he said.

The accused in criminal trials can make arrangements for re-election to trial by judge alone, in which case the trial may proceed in the scheduled time period, according to the directive.

Story continues below advertisement

All other jury trials will be adjourned to a later date after April 30, with the court giving priority to rescheduling those cases.

Popescul said the court will continue to monitor the situation and update the directive as needed.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan courts suspend some operations as coronavirus cases rise' Saskatchewan courts suspend some operations as coronavirus cases rise
Saskatchewan courts suspend some operations as coronavirus cases rise – Dec 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
