1 pedestrian dead, 3 others injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary: police

The Calgary Police Service are investigating after Calgary EMS said four pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the southwest section of the city on Thursday night leaving one person dead.

EMS said three of the victims were taken to hospital: a child who was sent to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition and an adult who was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition. They did not disclose the condition of the other victim.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at Macleod Trail by Glenmore Trail at about 8:20 p.m. They said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The southbound lanes of Macleod Trail at 61 Avenue were closed to traffic as police investigated what happened.

