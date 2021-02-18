South Okanagan man charged in 2019 hit-and-run incident at Skaha Lake Park

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan liquor store owner who admitted to pulling an airsoft pistol on alleged thieves in 2018 has been charged in a 2019 hit-and-run incident that left a man with serious injuries.

And judging from tire marks at the scene of the crime, a vehicle looks to have actively chased a cyclist through a local park.

In 2018, Simran Pandher apologized for using an air-soft pistol in his pursuit of a trio that allegedly tried breaking into the Skaha Liquor Store – his family’s business.

Police took Pandher into custody before determining the gun wasn’t real and did not pursue charges against the Penticton man.

However, it’s a 2019 incident that’s seen the 25-year-old charged with a crime that left tire tracks through Skaha Lake Park, which is a block away from the liquor store.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the incident happened at 4:25 a.m., on July 21, a hit-and-run involving a red Dodge pickup truck that ran down a bicycle before fleeing the scene.

Police say the cyclist, Jonah Bowes, 33, suffered a serious lower-body injury but recovered. It was his screams from the scene that prompted several calls to 911.

1:54 ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021

While a suspect truck was found after the hit-and-run, the suspect driver was not. But one year after the incident, Sandher was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

At the time, RCMP called the assault an isolated incident.

The matter remains before the courts. Sandher, who declined comment on the charges, is expected to be back in court on March 10 for a procedural appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, an online court search shows that a Jonah David Bowes has been charged with one count of flight from police on Sept. 2, 2020, and that a March 17 court date has been set.