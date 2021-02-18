Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Waterloo Region reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

By Matt Carty Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario' Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
WATCH: Experts are saying it’s likely inevitable that Ontario will experience a third wave of COVID-19, especially with the rise of variants.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its case count to 10,220.

Another two fatal cases were also reported as the region’s death toll reached 220.

Read more: Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing now available for school staff in Waterloo Region

One of the fatalities is connected to a lengthy outbreak at Chartwell Westmount Long-Term Care Residence. The outbreak was declared on Dec. 27 and since then, 144 cases have been confirmed, including 18 fatal cases.

There are 333 active cases of COVID-19, which is 17 more than the previous day. That includes 24 people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus with eight currently in intensive care.

Another 19 people in the region have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 9,661.

Click to play video 'Ontario teacher criticizes Ford government for postponing March break' Ontario teacher criticizes Ford government for postponing March break
Ontario teacher criticizes Ford government for postponing March break

The number of active outbreaks fell by three from the previous day to 25.

Read more: ‘Early indications’ vaccines having impact on COVID-19 infection rates, Njoo says

The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers show 12,820 people have now received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while 26,270 doses have been administered overall.

That equates to 2.18 per cent of the region’s population who have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

