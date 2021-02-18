‘It destroyed him.’ Lionel Desmond’s friend and fellow infantryman recalls firefights

Send this page to someone via email

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. – An inquiry investigating why a former soldier from Nova Scotia killed three family members and himself in 2017 heard Thursday from one of Lionel Desmond‘s closest friends and fellow infantrymen.

Read more: Sister says her family received no help from Veterans Affairs

Orlando Trotter, a former corporal with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, was part of Desmond’s platoon during a particularly violent tour of duty in 2007 during the war in Afghanistan.

Speaking w lawyer Adam Rodgers ahead of the Desmond Fatality Inquiry this morning. We’re expecting to hear from Lionel’s two youngest sisters and Cpl. Orlando Trotter who trained and served w Lionel in the military. pic.twitter.com/9OaOyHeHCn — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) February 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Trotter described how he and Desmond took part in intense firefights with the Taliban on an almost daily basis over a seven-month period.

He said the battles and the horrors of war took their toll on Desmond, who was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011 and medically discharged in 2015.

1:57 Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia

Trotter says Desmond was a gentle and caring person whose core values were at odds with being a warrior.

The former corporal told the inquiry that Desmond’s internal struggle eventually destroyed him.