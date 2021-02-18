Crews respond to diesel spill near B.C.’s Rivers Inlet

Send this page to someone via email

Federal and provincial agencies are responding to a diesel spill on B.C.’s central coast.

B.C.’s ministry of environment said it was notified of a spill on Monday into the Wannock River and into the Rivers Inlet marine environment.

According to the ministry, the spill stemmed from a tanker truck carrying between 7,000 and 8,000 litres of diesel. The spill is believed to have been caused by a crack in a line from one of the trailer units.

The spill area has been mapped, the ministry said, and priority areas have been established in the vicinity of the spill site.

A containment boom and sorbents have been deployed around the spill site and planning for water spill recovery operations is underway, the ministry said.