Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Crews respond to diesel spill near B.C.’s Rivers Inlet

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Google Maps

Federal and provincial agencies are responding to a diesel spill on B.C.’s central coast.

B.C.’s ministry of environment said it was notified of a spill on Monday into the Wannock River and into the Rivers Inlet marine environment.

Click to play video 'Heavy rain forces evacuation of remote community' Heavy rain forces evacuation of remote community
Heavy rain forces evacuation of remote community – Oct 29, 2020

According to the ministry, the spill stemmed from a tanker truck carrying between 7,000 and 8,000 litres of diesel. The spill is believed to have been caused by a crack in a line from one of the trailer units.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Heavy rains trigger evacuation order for tiny community on B.C’s central coast

The spill area has been mapped, the ministry said, and priority areas have been established in the vicinity of the spill site.

A containment boom and sorbents have been deployed around the spill site and planning for water spill recovery operations is underway, the ministry said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
fuel spillDiesel SpillRivers InletBC diesel spillRivers Inlet BCRivers Inlet diesel spillRivers Inlet spillWannock RiverWannock River spill
Flyers
More weekly flyers