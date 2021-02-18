Peter Nygard’s niece at centre of lawsuit alleging her as co-conspirator in sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

As Peter Nygard sits behind bars waiting for possible extradition to the United States one of his accuser’s has named his niece as a ‘key conspirator’ in his alleged sex trafficking cases.

Vancouver-based model April Telek filed a lawsuit in a California court in November against Nygard’s niece Angela Dyborn, whom she had befriended back in her earlier modelling days.

Dyborn “has been a key cog in his vast sex trafficking network” Telek said in the suit.

“(She) has been instrumental in knowingly aiding, abetting, facilitating, conspiring, and participating in (Nygard’s) sex trafficking conspiracy.” Tweet This

She alleges Dyborn lured her so she could be sexually assaulted by Nygard.

Telek is one of more than 57 women who are part of a class-action lawsuit in New York alleging the 79-year-old sexually assaulted them over decades.

The lawsuit was stayed last August as the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal case into Nygard is ongoing.

Nygard is currently in Headingley Correctional Centre, facing extradition to the U.S. after a nine-count grand jury indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Nygard has repeatedly denied all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

According to the lawsuit, in November 1993, Nygard called Telek, who was living with her family in North Vancouver at the time.

April Telek and Angela Dyborn. Court Documents

During an interview with Global News in December 2020, Telek said the call came shortly after she returned home from a pageant overseas, and Nygard wanted her to come to Winnipeg to model his signature line.

Telek said the Nygard company paid for her travel and she was met by Dyborn in Winnipeg.

But she told Global News, shortly after she landed she became aware there was no modelling contract.

“Dyborn abandoned April Telek at the warehouse, knowing that Nygard intended to rape and/or sexually assault her,” the lawsuit stated.

Telek said she was held captive in an apartment for two days where she was repeatedly drugged and raped.

She said she managed to escape after Nygard eventually fell asleep and said she told Dyborn what had happened.

April Telek, left, and Angela Dyborn. Court Documents

The lawsuit alleges Dyborn responded, “I watched the tape; you didn’t fight that hard.”

In the suit, it claims Dyborn is paid for her participation in the alleged sex trafficking scheme through her company salary, and other benefits such as travel and lodging.

“In order to receive these benefits, Dyborn continues to conspire with Nygard to cover up and conceal his crimes,” the lawsuit claims.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Dyborn has not yet filed a statement of defence yet but on Feb.2 was granted an extension to May 5 to file.