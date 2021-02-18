Canadian Tire is closing its 18 National Sports stores. Here’s where they’re located.

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. says it’s closing all its National Sports retail stores to reduce overlap in the company’s sporting goods assortment and gain efficiencies.

Gregory Craig, the retailer’s chief financial officer, told investors that all 18 stores will be closing.

He says it was a difficult decision for the company because of its impact on people.

Craig says the company is making every effort to place affected employees within the retailer’s family of stores, which includes Canadian Tire, Sport Chek and Mark’s.

The company made the announcement as it reported that its fourth-quarter profit and revenue both rose significantly compared with a year ago.

The retailer says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $488.8 million or $7.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 2.

The result was up from $334.1 million in net income attributable to shareholders or $5.42 per diluted share in its fourth quarter a year earlier.

Revenue was $4.87 billion, up from $4.32 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Tire said it earned $8.40 per diluted share, up from $5.53 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $6.69 per share and $4.83 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Here’s where the 18 National Sports stores are located:

353 Bayfield St. Barrie, Ont.

539 Steeles Avenue E. Brampton, Ont.

83-600 Hespeler Rd. Cambridge, Ont.

2160 Hwy 7 W. Concord, Ont.

2921 Eglinton Ave. W. Mississauga, Ont.

970 Upper Wentworth St. Hamilton, Ont.

332 Wellington Rd. S. London, Ont.

1735 Richmond St. London, Ont.

1770 Dundas St. E. Mississauga, Ont.

1111 Davis Dr. Newmarket, Ont.

210 N. Service Rd. Oakville, Ont.

4338 Innes Rd. Ottawa, Ont.

81 George St. N. Peterborough, Ont.

699 Kingston Rd. Pickering, Ont.

1455 McCowan Rd. Scarborough, Ont.

13580 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, Ont.

24 Forwell Creek Rd. Waterloo, Ont.

3051 Legacy Park Dr. Windsor, Ont.

With files from Global News

