Crime

Lowertown woman sexually assaulted in her apartment: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:22 am
Ottawa police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her Lowertown home earlier this week.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they’re looking for a man who they say entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her on Monday night.

Police say a man entered a Lowertown apartment at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 and sexually assaulted an adult woman with mobility issues inside.

The suspect is a man in his 50s with a thin build with blonde and red hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

