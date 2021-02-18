Lowertown woman sexually assaulted in her apartment: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say they’re looking for a man who they say entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her on Monday night.
Police say a man entered a Lowertown apartment at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 and sexually assaulted an adult woman with mobility issues inside.
The suspect is a man in his 50s with a thin build with blonde and red hair, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
