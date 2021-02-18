One person, one dog found dead following townhouse fire in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were at a townhouse fire on Arbour Glen Crescent early Thursday.

A neighbour called 911 just before midnight about smoke coming from one of the middle units in a row of townhouses.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell says one adult and one dog were found dead inside the building.

“Our crews arrived on scene to a smoky fire, not really visible from the outside,” Shewell said.

“Crews encountered heavy smoke and high heat in the unit itself. There was some smoke migration into neighbouring units but those families were able to stay there overnight.”

Fire crews are on scene of townhouse fire on Arbour Glen crews have fire knocked down. One person found and FPI is notified to attend for investigation @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 18, 2021

London police and the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating at the scene.

Damage is estimated at around $250,000.

“Our condolence goes out to the family that is affected by the tragic fire,” said Shewell

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shewell said fire crews had no issues accessing nearby fire hydrants, as someone had cleared the snow away prior to their arrival — something the department had been encouraging since the weekend’s snowfall.