Canadian Bianca Andreescu loses in semifinals in Melbourne

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is out of the Phillip Island Trophy after a semifinal loss.

The No. 2 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6(9)-7(11), 6-2, 7-5 to No. 13 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic on Friday.

Bouzkova, who improved to 1-2 against Andreescu, will face No. 8 seed Danielle Collins of the U.S./world No. 75 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final of the WTA Tour 250 event.

Andreescu fell two victories short of her fourth career title at the highest level after winning in Indian Wells, Calif., Toronto and the U.S. Open in 2019.

Andreescu is now 4-2 in 2021 after ending a 15-month absence from the tour at the ongoing Australian Open.

The 20-year-old Andreescu entered the new WTA Tour event for early losers at the Australian Open after being ousted in the second round of the Grand Slam last week.

Ranked ninth in the world, Andreescu got a bye in the first round of the Phillip Island Trophy before topping the 85th-ranked Madison Brengle in the second round, the 83rd-ranked Zarina Diyas in the round of 16 and world No. 74 Irina Camelia-Begu in the quarterfinals.

With her quarterfinal win, Andreescu guaranteed she will move up to No. 8 in next week’s rankings.

Andreescu is scheduled to stay in Australia to play in the Adelaide International next week.