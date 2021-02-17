Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid reaches 500 career NHL points in 369th game

Send this page to someone via email

Oilers captain Connor McDavid has recorded his 500th NHL point, assisting on Edmonton’s first goal of the night against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The star centre slid a quick pass to Jesse Puljujarvi 3:45 into the first period and the big Finnish winger snapped a wrist shot past Connor Hellebuyck to open the scoring.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 500th career point against the Winnipeg Jets during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

McDavid now has 171 goals, 329 assists in 369 career games. He leads the NHL in points this season with nine goals and 22 assists in 18 appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is the 21st player in NHL history to accomplish the feat before his 25th birthday.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid on verge of 500 points

Picked first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid’s career-best season came in 2018-19 when he amassed 116 points (41 goals, 75 assists) in 78 games.

He was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and was also picked by his fellow players as the NHL’s most outstanding player in both seasons. He also took home the Hart Trophy, awarded to annually to the league’s most valuable player, in 2016-17.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid: the anatomy of a generational player

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100-million extension with the Oilers in July 2017.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Connor McDavid.

Advertisement