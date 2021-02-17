Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Homicide investigators not involved in case of missing Port Moody woman

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Port Moody police update Trina Hunt missing person case' Port Moody police update Trina Hunt missing person case
WATCH: The family and friends of missing woman Trina Hunt, from Port Moody, have posted a video online to appeal for more information in the case. Trina was last seen on Jan. 18 and has not been seen since.

Police provided an update Wednesday on their investigation of a missing Port Moody woman.

Port Moody police say evidence in Trina Hunt‘s disappearance does not meet the mandate of the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is to investigate missing person cases when foul play is suspected.

Click to play video 'Virtual vigil held for missing Port Moody woman' Virtual vigil held for missing Port Moody woman
Virtual vigil held for missing Port Moody woman – Jan 24, 2021

Hunt was last seen at her Heritage Mountain home in the early morning of Jan. 18.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A massive ground search was launched the evening of Hunt’s disappearance but was called off three days later.

Read more: ‘Trina is our heart’: Family and friends of missing B.C. woman post video to raise awareness

Hunt is still missing and the investigation remains active.

“Our investigators have pursued the available avenues of inquiry including minute-by-minute examination of a massive amount of recovered CCTV footage, tips from the public, and numerous in-person interviews,” Port Moody police said in a statement.

Read more: Community search on hold, police continue to investigate Port Moody woman’s disappearance

Anyone with information about Hunt is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.

— With files from Kylie Stanton

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHITPort Moody policeTrina HuntTrina Hunt missingPort Moody Missing WomanTrina Hunt latestTrina Hunt update
Flyers
More weekly flyers