Homicide investigators not involved in case of missing Port Moody woman

Police provided an update Wednesday on their investigation of a missing Port Moody woman.

Port Moody police say evidence in Trina Hunt‘s disappearance does not meet the mandate of the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is to investigate missing person cases when foul play is suspected.

2:02 Virtual vigil held for missing Port Moody woman Virtual vigil held for missing Port Moody woman – Jan 24, 2021

Hunt was last seen at her Heritage Mountain home in the early morning of Jan. 18.

A massive ground search was launched the evening of Hunt’s disappearance but was called off three days later.

Hunt is still missing and the investigation remains active.

“Our investigators have pursued the available avenues of inquiry including minute-by-minute examination of a massive amount of recovered CCTV footage, tips from the public, and numerous in-person interviews,” Port Moody police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Hunt is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.

— With files from Kylie Stanton