Family issues appeal to driver in fatal Family Day Penticton, B.C., hit-and-run

The family of a Penticton, B.C., man who became the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Family Day is issuing an appeal for the driver responsible or any witnesses to come forward.

Ned Catroppa died suddenly on Monday at the age of 67 while walking home from Clancy’s pub, an establishment he frequented.

His granddaughter, April Richards, said Catroppa was crossing a downtown intersection in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. He did not survive.

“My mom called me and said, ‘April, something happened to your papa, and I said, ‘What’s wrong, is he okay?’ and she (said), ‘No, honey, he was walking across the street and somebody hit him.’

“I just felt like my whole world completely stopped. I looked up to my grandfather as a father so unfortunately now I don’t have that anymore.”

Ned Catroppa, his granddaughter April Richards, and wife Linda Taylor in an undated photo. Richards said she is heartbroken by the loss of her grandfather. Submitted

Penticton RCMP said first responders rushed to the scene at Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Catroppa was treated by paramedics with “visible trauma” and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital. where he later died.

“The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation, and are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have, to contact them,” said Const. James Grandy in a statement.

Richards said her grandfather lived in Penticton for the past 30 years.

He loved to fly-fish, garden, and socialize with family and friends. She said he was an avid-story teller with a big heart.

“My favourite memories are fishing trips we had, ice fishing, we loved to go to the lake at the cabin, and watch flying fish,” she said from her home in Claresholm, Alta.

Richards, 31, is urging the driver to come forward.

“Own up to what you have done,” she said. “My grandfather was not a speed bump.”

She also encouraged witnesses to speak with RCMP.

“I would love them to come forward. Somebody had to see something.”

An online obituary said in lieu of flowers, mourners should raise a beer at Clancy’s or the Elks in memory of Ned.

“Ned will be remembered by all of his friends at Clancy’s Pub & Grill and the Penticton Elks Lodge,” it said.