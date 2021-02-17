Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

South Simcoe police, fire marshal investigate fatal blaze in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 5:20 pm
A body was found in the home after fire crews extinguished the blaze.
A body was found in the home after fire crews extinguished the blaze. Twitter/South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe police and the Ontario fire marshal’s office are investigating a fatal fire that took place in Innisfil, Ont., Wednesday morning.

At about 9 a.m., police, fire and paramedic crews responded to a blaze at a home on the 2nd Line near Dempsey Street.

Read more: Police search for witnesses following ‘suspicious’ fires in Innisfil, Ont.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

A body was found in the home after fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Innisfil

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office have also been dispatched to the scene.

No further information will be released pending a postmortem examination and a positive identification.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario' Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsontario fire marshalInnisfil FireInnisfil fatal fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers