South Simcoe police, fire marshal investigate fatal blaze in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police and the Ontario fire marshal’s office are investigating a fatal fire that took place in Innisfil, Ont., Wednesday morning.

At about 9 a.m., police, fire and paramedic crews responded to a blaze at a home on the 2nd Line near Dempsey Street.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

A body was found in the home after fire crews extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office have also been dispatched to the scene.

No further information will be released pending a postmortem examination and a positive identification.

