Kingston man facing charges after officers allegedly attacked: police

A Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked two police officers.

According to Kingston police, officers were called to Churchill Street Tuesday right before midnight to respond to an intoxicated man.

Police say the officers tried to speak to the man, but he instead began punching and kicking them.

“Police were able to restrain the accused however he continued to kick, scratch and bite at the officers,” a police news release said.

One officer received minor injuries during the altercation.

The man allegedly continued to be aggressive until he was put into a cell at the Kingston police station.

The 20-year-old local man was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

