Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man facing charges after officers allegedly attacked: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 8:51 am
Kingston police say the man attacked two police officers while he was intoxicated Tuesday night.
Kingston police say the man attacked two police officers while he was intoxicated Tuesday night. Global Kingston

A Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked two police officers.

According to Kingston police, officers were called to Churchill Street Tuesday right before midnight to respond to an intoxicated man.

Police say the officers tried to speak to the man, but he instead began punching and kicking them.

Read more: Kingston police looking for witnesses to ‘serious’ assault in university district

“Police were able to restrain the accused however he continued to kick, scratch and bite at the officers,” a police news release said.

Trending Stories

One officer received minor injuries during the altercation.

The man allegedly continued to be aggressive until he was put into a cell at the Kingston police station.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old local man was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Click to play video 'Cleaning-up in Kingston after the largest snowfall of the season.' Cleaning-up in Kingston after the largest snowfall of the season.
Cleaning-up in Kingston after the largest snowfall of the season.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKingstonKingston Policekingston police assaultAssault PoliceAssaulting Police OfficerKingston police charge
Flyers
More weekly flyers