Kingston police looking for witnesses to ‘serious’ assault in university district

Kingston police are looking for witnesses to a “serious” assault reported in the university district over a week ago.

Police say on Sept. 18, a male was walking home from a downtown bar with a group of friends when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another group of males partying on Frontenac Street between Johnson and Earl streets.

The complainant was then allegedly pushed to the ground and assaulted.

He sustained significant injuries to his face in what police describe as a “serious” assault.

Kingston Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or who may have information about the incident to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call Kingston police’s general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.