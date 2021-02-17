COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area; outbreak identified at Buckhorn day care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and identified the child care centre where an outbreak was declared Tuesday.

As of 4:33 p.m. the health unit’s COVID-tracker reports there are 35 active cases, up from 31 on Tuesday. There are 550 resolved cases out of the 594 (approximately 93 per cent) since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Peterborough Public Health

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently two outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School (declared Feb. 16): Case details unavailable. The centre was not identified on Tuesday.

Peterborough Retirement Residence (declared Jan. 26)

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 21 resolved outbreaks which involved 121 cases.

As of Wednesday, PRHC reports four inpatients with COVID-19 — up one since Tuesday. There also remains 17 patients as a result of transfers from other areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Close contacts continue to climb, sitting at 225 as of Wednesday, up from 205 just over 24 hours earlier.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported more than 42,550 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

2:02 Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment . Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Story continues below advertisement