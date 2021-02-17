B.C. judge dismisses province’s application for injunction to stop in-person church services

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has dismissed the B.C. government’s application for an injunction against three churches accused of defying COVID-19 health orders in the Fraser Valley.

Lawyers for the government went to court asking for enhanced powers to stop the services happening at the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, the Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack.

Chief Justice Hinkson said in the ruling while he is not condoning the petitioners’ conduct in contravention of the orders that they challenge, he could not grant the injunction to the province.

Paul Jaffe, who is representing the churches, said previously his clients were taking stringent precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their congregants.

#BREAKING: The province’s application for an injunction order against several Fraser Valley churches—which have been defying #COVID19 provincial health orders—has been dismissed. The injunction will not be granted. @GlobalBC — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) February 17, 2021

Jaffe said in-person worship was of specific importance to his evangelical clients, who he said are compelled by scripture to meet face to face.

