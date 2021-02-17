Menu

Canada

Saskpower sending electricity to southern parts of United States amid storm

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
SaskPower is currently exporting 175 megawatts of electricity to the United States as a winter storm is leaving millions without power.
SaskPower is currently exporting 175 megawatts of electricity to the United States as a winter storm is leaving millions without power. File / Global News

SaskPower says its exporting 175 megawatts of electricity to the United States as extreme cold conditions are leaving millions without power in southern parts of the country.

“In Saskatchewan, we know first-hand the challenges posed by extreme winter weather, and being part of an integrated grid means that when called upon, we help each other out,” said Kory Hayko, SaskPower’s vice-president of transmission and industrial services and NorthPoint Energy Solutions’ president and CEO.

Read more: U.S. winter storm: At least 20 dead as 100M Americans brace for more ice, snow

“We have been able to help our neighbours in their time of need, while maintaining the stability of our grid and delivering reliable power to our customers.”

Saskpower started moving 150 MW of electricity on Sunday, but have since increased that amount to 175 MW.

Click to play video 'Winter storm causes dangerous power outages in Texas' Winter storm causes dangerous power outages in Texas
Winter storm causes dangerous power outages in Texas

“The company will continue to offer all the support it can for as long as possible,” SaskPower said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Read more: U.S. storm delays Canada’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment by 1 day

“SaskPower has successfully managed higher-than-normal peak loads during the past 10 days as Saskatchewan has experienced extreme cold conditions associated with a polar vortex.”

The electricity is being fed through an intertie into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which is currently under emergency operation conditions.

SPP coordinates electricity flow across about 60,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines spanning more than 14 states in the U.S.

Click to play video 'Cleanup underway after deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama' Cleanup underway after deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama
Cleanup underway after deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama – Jan 26, 2021
