Calgary police evacuated Ernest Manning High School on Tuesday after reports of a bomb threat surfaced.

Officers responded to the school at 3 p.m. and explained that police don’t believe that the threat is legitimate but stayed on scene “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is the third police response to a Calgary school in as many weeks. The previous two incidents involved guns.

