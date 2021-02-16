61 Ontario 7-Eleven stores file liquor licence applications with AGCO

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking for another neighbourhood spot to pick up alcohol, you could have another option after dozens of 7-Eleven locations across Ontario filed applications for liquor licences.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) website, there were 61 applications filed for store locations in various municipalities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company shared plans to have a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine for sale. The applications, according to 7-Eleven, were filed after the Ontario government decided to extend beer and wine retailing to convenience stores.

The 7-Eleven statement said the beer and wine would be offered during limited hours in designated consumption areas of some Ontario stores.

It said the alcoholic beverages would complement its push into fresh and hot food, and would build on the chain’s long history of controlling access to age-restricted products.

If the licences are awarded, the statement said staff would take the Smart Serve training program, which is designed for workers who sell, serve, deliver or handle alcohol in Ontario.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of our Ontario customers and we look forward to the opportunity to grow jobs and contribute to the Ontario economy,” the statement said.

An AGCO spokesperson said under the current regulations, a dedicated space must be created inside the store “for the sale, service and consumption of alcohol with food inside the store (when not prohibited by emergency orders or other public health measures). Take out of alcohol would not be permitted.”

Since 2011, the types of businesses that could hold liquor licences was expanded beyond restaurants and bars.

Meanwhile, the public comment period on the AGCO applications is open until the end of the day on March 11.

As for when alcohol might be available for purchase, the AGCO spokesperson said there will be varying timelines depending on community comments and approvals from the different municipalities where applications have been made.

— With files from The Canadian Press