Vancouver will seek to ban handguns in city once Bill C-21 passes, mayor says

The mayor of Vancouver says he will introduce a motion to draft a bylaw banning handguns once the federal government passes proposed gun control legislation.

The newly tabled legislation would allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation. It also proposes a buyback of a wide array of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapons.

“At the earliest opportunity, I will be bringing forward a motion directing staff to prepare a handgun ban bylaw and bring it forward for a vote once this federal legislation is passed,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart said.

“I applaud the Prime Minister for taking action against assault-style weapons, and the gun traffickers that put residents at risk,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, noting the city has recently experienced a rise in gang-related shooting and weapons recovered by police.

Many gun-control advocates have pressed for a national handgun ban, warning that leaving it up to municipalities would create an ineffective patchwork of regulations.

Stewart said he will monitor the debate on Bill C-21 closely for any changes to the legislation that could impact a local bylaw.

— With files from The Canadian Press