Crime

OPP officer dragged by ATV in southwestern Ontario, 16-year-old arrested

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 2:03 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 16-year-old has been arrested after one of their officers was dragged about 100 metres by an ATV on Saturday night in southwestern Ontario.

An officer tried to stop the driver of an ATV that was seen driving erratically in Mount Forest at around 10:30 p.m.

OPP said the ATV sped away and the officer stopped the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Another OPP officer on foot patrol later saw the ATV driving erratically and blowing past stop signs, OPP said.

The service said the suspect allegedly drove directly at the officer, who was then dragged 100 metres after attempting to make an arrest.

The officer was not injured and police later tracked down the suspect.

A 16-year-old has been charged with flight from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving.

