Canada

Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry in Nova Scotia slated to resume after 11-month hiatus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 7:47 am
Click to play video 'Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia' Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia
The Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry will resume this week in Nova Scotia. It's been nearly four years since the former Canadian soldier who suffered from severe PTSD shot and killed his mother, wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself. For the first time, the inquiry will hear from family members and those who knew Desmond best. Jesse Thomas has more.

A provincial inquiry investigating why a former Canadian soldier killed his family and himself is set to resume today in Nova Scotia.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Lionel Desmond used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah in the family’s home in Big Tracadie, N.S.

The fatality inquiry has heard that the former Canadian soldier was suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and a possible traumatic brain injury when he was released from the military in 2015.

Read more: As the Lionel Desmond inquiry resumes, a look at what has been learned so far

The inquiry has also heard that Desmond received no therapeutic treatment in the four months before the fatal shootings.

The inquiry began hearings in early 2020, but it was suspended in March, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Story continues below advertisement

Desmond’s sister Cassandra and other members of the Desmond family are expected to give evidence this week at the hearings in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.

Click to play video 'Family says race and racism yet to be addressed in Lionel Desmond Inquiry' Family says race and racism yet to be addressed in Lionel Desmond Inquiry
Family says race and racism yet to be addressed in Lionel Desmond Inquiry – Mar 2, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
