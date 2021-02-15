Menu

Weather

Heavy snowfall warning issued for eastern Ontario

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 9:53 am
A person wears a disposable mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during a snow squall in Kingston, Ont.
A person wears a disposable mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during a snow squall in Kingston, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Heavy snowfall is expected for most of eastern Ontario on Monday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says two rounds of snow are due to hit most of the province. The first is expected to hit Monday morning, and last into the afternoon. Environment Canada says this first round of snow is expected to reach about 5 cm.

The snow may stop or become light into the evening, but heavier snow is expected to start Monday night and last into Tuesday morning.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern Ontario with many areas expecting up to 25 cm

This second round may produce another 15 to 25 centimetres, the weather authority said.

Affected areas include Ottawa, Cornwall, Kingston, and Prince Edward County.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada says.

