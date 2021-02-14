Menu

Tech

U.S. government SolarWinds hack was largest, ‘most sophisticated attack’ ever: Microsoft

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 14, 2021 11:30 pm
FireEye CEO says SolarWinds hack was found after security staff noticed issue with employee account
FireEye CEO says SolarWinds hack was found after security staff noticed issue with employee account

A hacking campaign that used a U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies is “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen,” Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said.

The operation, which was identified in December and that the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds Corp, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

Read more: Canada assessing SolarWinds hack as U.S. agencies lock down

The hackers got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other agencies.

Cybersecurity experts have said it could take months to identify the compromised systems and expel the hackers.

“I think from a software engineering perspective, it’s probably fair to say that this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen,” Smith said during an interview that aired on Sunday on the CBS program “60 Minutes.”

Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency
Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency – Jul 16, 2020

The breach could have compromised up to 18,000 SolarWinds customers that used the company’s Orion network monitoring software, and likely relied on hundreds of engineers.

“When we analyzed everything that we saw at Microsoft, we asked ourselves how many engineers have probably worked on these attacks. And the answer we came to was, well, certainly more than 1,000,” Smith said.

Russian national charged over two of the worst hacking, bank fraud in past decade
Russian national charged over two of the worst hacking, bank fraud in past decade – Dec 5, 2019

U.S. intelligence services said last month that Russia was “likely” behind the SolarWinds breach, which they said appeared to be aimed at collecting intelligence rather than destructive acts.

Russia has denied responsibility for the hacking campaign.

(Reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Heather Timmons and Peter Cooney)

© 2021 Reuters
