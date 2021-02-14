Speed possible factor in fatal crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say speed may have been a factor in a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto that left a 27-year-old victim dead.

Police said they were called to the collision around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Park.

Officers said a car collided into the back of a truck carrying fuel.

The driver of the car, a Markham resident, died.

Images posted on social media by the OPP showed extensive damage to the front of a white sedan.

Fatal collision involving a tanker transport truck and car. Hwy401 at Victoria Park, February 13, '21.

The 27 year old driver from Markham was killed in the collision after his vehicle collided into the rear of the fuel tanker. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor. pic.twitter.com/RG5AlzsaG3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 14, 2021

