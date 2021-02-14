Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Speed possible factor in fatal crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto, OPP say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision on Highway 401 at Victoria Park.
The scene of the collision on Highway 401 at Victoria Park. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say speed may have been a factor in a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto that left a 27-year-old victim dead.

Police said they were called to the collision around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Park.

Read more: Police investigating after dead body found inside bus parked at Brampton school lot

Officers said a car collided into the back of a truck carrying fuel.

The driver of the car, a Markham resident, died.

Trending Stories

Images posted on social media by the OPP showed extensive damage to the front of a white sedan.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceFatal Crashhighway 401Victoria ParkHighway 401 crashHighway 401 collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers