Speed possible factor in fatal crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say speed may have been a factor in a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto that left a 27-year-old victim dead.
Police said they were called to the collision around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Park.
Officers said a car collided into the back of a truck carrying fuel.
The driver of the car, a Markham resident, died.
Images posted on social media by the OPP showed extensive damage to the front of a white sedan.
