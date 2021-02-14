Man, 21, charged with impaired and dangerous driving after colliding with two cars

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have charged a 21-year-old man with impaired driving and dangerous driving after he collided with two cars on 8th Street East on Saturday night.

Police were called about a possible impaired driver in the 3500 block of 8th Street East at about 11:30 p.m.

Officers who attended the call were travelling east and saw an Oldsmobile Alero driving at a high rate of speed westbound in the 3300 block of 8th Street East. The driver then hit a Ford Fusion in the 3100 block of 8th Street East. The suspect vehicle continued driving as officers attended the scene.

Arriving officers went to check on the driver of the Fusion as it was unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional officers on 8th Street East saw the suspect vehicle collide with a Toyota Echo in the 1800 block of 8th Street East. A 62-year-old man who was driving the Toyota Echo was trapped in his car and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the help of the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics with minor injuries and did not require further medical treatment.

Both the Toyota Echo and Oldsmobile Alero had substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

The 21-year-old man was arrested.

0:58 SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021