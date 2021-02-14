Winnipeg police offer Valentine’s Day advice to keep you safe from dating scams

Send this page to someone via email

Love is in the air and the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are here to help you stay safe while looking for “the one.”

With dating apps and websites becoming a popular way to meet fellow singles, the WPS and RCMP are warning against scammers who could be dangerous.

We know that love can be difficult, especially these days, so today we’re offering online relationship advice in honour of Valentine’s Day! #rcmpmb #loveadvice #redflag pic.twitter.com/KU3LPec1Ue — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 14, 2021

Police say safety should be your No. 1 priority and suggest starting your journey to find love on credible dating sites.

Once you and your potential suitor start hitting it off, officers suggest Googling their name, and yours, to see what information is out there before you meet.

If things are looking good, meet in a public setting during the daytime, let a trusted friend know where you’re going and give them the contact information your date has provided to you.

Do they claim to live close to you but are currently “working overseas”? Bad sign. Time to find someone new! #redflag #loveadvice #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/IbbZMxNXNa — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 14, 2021

Police warn dating scams often work by setting up fake profiles, and the perpetrator will try to keep you interested by wooing you with talks of love and desire, complete with discussions about building a future together.

Can’t meet you in person but have sent you pictures & they look like a model?! Umm, nope, you’ve probably met a liar! (but maybe ask for a video chat first, just to be sure) #redflag #loveadvice #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/deT5W491I6 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 14, 2021

Warning signs against these scammers include:

Saying “I love you” after only a short period of time, even if you’ve never met

Living in a foreign country and wants financial assistance to come to see you

Asking for money for an emergency or urgent reasons, like family illness

Wanting you to send large money transfers to countries in Africa, Asia or eastern Europe

Making promises of large sums of money you’ll receive if you pay taxes or a wiring fee

Lastly, the WPS created a helpful video on romance scams to keep you safe and help you find your soulmate without the risk of heartbreak.