Crime

Winnipeg police offer Valentine’s Day advice to keep you safe from dating scams

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 11:54 am
Love is in the air and the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are here to help you stay safe while looking for “the one.”

With dating apps and websites becoming a popular way to meet fellow singles, the WPS and RCMP are warning against scammers who could be dangerous.

Police say safety should be your No. 1 priority and suggest starting your journey to find love on credible dating sites.

Once you and your potential suitor start hitting it off, officers suggest Googling their name, and yours, to see what information is out there before you meet.

If things are looking good, meet in a public setting during the daytime, let a trusted friend know where you’re going and give them the contact information your date has provided to you.

Police warn dating scams often work by setting up fake profiles, and the perpetrator will try to keep you interested by wooing you with talks of love and desire, complete with discussions about building a future together.

Trending Stories
Warning signs against these scammers include:

  • Saying “I love you” after only a short period of time, even if you’ve never met
  • Living in a foreign country and wants financial assistance to come to see you
  • Asking for money for an emergency or urgent reasons, like family illness
  • Wanting you to send large money transfers to countries in Africa, Asia or eastern Europe
  • Making promises of large sums of money you’ll receive if you pay taxes or a wiring fee

Lastly, the WPS created a helpful video on romance scams to keep you safe and help you find your soulmate without the risk of heartbreak.

