Local band, W3APONS supplying Saskatoon shelters with warm clothing during Polar Vortex

Send this page to someone via email

Pre-pandemic; Jordan Welbourne, Myk Ulan-Hohol and Tallus Scott, the three members of Saskatoon rock band W3APONS, spent their time touring the country playing to their mass of fans.

However, with gathering restrictions in place, they’ve found a new way to connect with fans.

The three took to social media to enlist fans to donate warm clothing and outerwear for the band to then drop off at different shelters and warm-up locations around Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan deep freeze sticking around for another week

“Dropping some stuff off at the shelter, or at the Lighthouse, or EGADS, or Prairie Harm Reduction, it’s just been something… I’ve always done it,” drummer Tallus Scott said.

The band has been gathering donations for nearly a week and in doing so has been able to fulfil a critical need for the city’s most vulnerable after Western Canada was blasted by a Polar Vortex.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan

“It’s absolutely amazing, the response from the community,” Prairie Harm Reduction associate director Kayla Demong said. “It’s so wonderful to see so many people invested in ensuring that really the most vulnerable people in our community our taken care of.”

Bassist Myk Ulan-Hohol has been pushed even further following his experiences in the cold.

“Just yesterday plugging in my car, (with) no gloves, like, 20 seconds, yep, I can’t take this,” he chuckled. “Imagine doing that overnight, how could you not try to help at that point.”

The generosity from local fans has been staggering, b ut the band has received help beyond Saskatoon, from fans sending more than just clothing.

“We’ve even just been getting texts, even oin the last little while that we’ve got some financial, or monetary donations coming in from people who are out of province, even Ontario and Alberts, it’s been pretty overwhelming,” guitarist Jordan Welbourne explained.

“The fact that people have been reaching out all across the country, and people who can’t send physical donations have been sending monetary donations, once again, it’s been amazing,” Scott added.