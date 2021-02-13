1,691 vaccine doses administered Friday in Saskatchewan, 244 new COVID-19 cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Health-care workers administered 1,691 COVID-19 vaccine doses across Saskatchewan on Friday.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered up to 48,566 across the province.

Vaccines were administered in the far north west (118), far north central (31), north east (450), north central (1,061), central west (6) and Saskatoon (25).

The central east also reported an additional 32 doses and south east reported an additional 28 doses administered on Feb. 10. On Feb. 11, central east administered an additional seven doses, and south east administered 20 additional doses.

Provincial government officials are also reporting 244 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

It’s the highest single daily case total in seven days — 264 cases were reported on Feb. 6.

Saskatoon had the highest number of new cases — 66 — with Regina close behind with 55 new cases.

The other new cases are located in the far north west (23), far north central (9), far north east (6), north west (30), north central (18), north east (8), central west (6), central east (14), south west (1), south central (1) and south east (5) zones. Two cases are pending resident information.

Seven pending residence cases have been assigned to the far north west (2), north central (4), and central east (1).

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 167, or 13.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

There are now 1,950 cases considered active across Saskatchewan. A total of 24,085 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The province is also reporting four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two of the residents were in their 70s from Saskatoon. The two other residents were aged 80 and over — one from the central east and the other from the north west.

A total of 187 people are in hospital, including 20 patients in intensive care: north west (1), north central (2), Saskatoon (8), central east (2), and Regina (7).

The remaining 167 people are receiving in-patient care: far north west (2), far north east (2), north west (19), north central (22), north east (3), Saskatoon (55), central west (1), central east (11), Regina (44), south west (1), and south east (7).

Provincial government officials are reminding residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely.

Public health advises people not to share gifts, chocolates or food in schools or workplaces.

If people are getting a Valentine’s Day gift for close friends or loved ones, they are advised to give only individually-wrapped, unopened store-bought treats or products. Cards that were shared should be set aside for 24 hours before handling.

The provincial government is asking residents to consider staying-in for Valentine’s Day dates and ordering take-out if partners live in the same home.

If people are meeting others outside of their household, they are advised to follow guidance for restaurants, movie theatres and other venues which can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Provincial government officials are also reminding residents to stay safe during Family Day week by only participating in plans with their immediate household.

If residents are outdoors, they are allowed to gather in groups of 10 as long as physical distancing of two metres is maintained between households. Food should also not be shared between non-household members.

