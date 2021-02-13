1 COVID-19-related death in Manitoba Saturday, 100 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials confirm one additional death in a person with COVID-19 has been reported Saturday.

The death is a Winnipeg man in his 80s.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is five per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 100 new cases of the virus have been identified.

The province says one case has been removed due to a data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases Saturday to 99 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,687.

The new cases are from the following regions:

two cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

39 cases in the Northern health region

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

12 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

44 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 1,628 active cases and 28,193 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 86 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 144 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 230 hospitalizations.

There are also 11 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 17 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 28 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 866.

Due to a data correction, one death that had been reported earlier has been removed.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,560 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 499,259.

Some COVID-19 testing locations across the province will have reduced hours Monday for Louis Riel Day.

An outbreak has been declared at Red River Place Personal Care Home in Selkirk.

The facility has been moved to the Critical (red) level on the Pandemic Response System.

In partnership with the chief and council from Cross Lake First Nation, provincial public health officials continue to see a trend of concerning case numbers in Cross Lake and are working with the community and other partners to address the situation.

The province says chief and council have directed that public gatherings are not permitted and community residents are required to stay at home.

Additionally, people should only leave their residence to seek testing or medical care, or to send one person from a household for essential supplies and non-medical masks must be worn outside the home.

