Canada

Investigation underway after train carrying potash derails near Alberta-B.C. border

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 9:53 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway says an investigation is underway after one of its freight trains derailed in the Crowsnest Pass late Friday afternoon.
COURTESY: Crowsnest Pass Herald

Canadian Pacific Railway says an investigation is underway after one of its freight trains derailed in the Crowsnest Pass late Friday afternoon.

In an email, the company told Global News the incident occurred just east of the border between Alberta and B.C. at about 5 p.m. local time.

“There were no injuries to the crew,” CP Rail said. “CP immediately deployed resources to the site.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

The company said the train was carrying potash and added that there were no dangerous goods involved.

CP Rail did not say how many cars went off the tracks.

