No injuries reported after runaway freight train derails in Goderich, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police in Huron County say no injuries were reported after a runaway freight train derailed in Goderich, Ont., Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. close to the grain elevators near Goderich Harbour, police said in a social media post.

While no one was hurt, the derailed train left a path of destruction in its wake, OPP said.

Photos posted from the scene by police appear to show the train may have overshot the end of the track by several dozen metres, crashing into a small building nearby at 250 Harbour St.

In one photo, a heavily damaged and overturned tractor trailer can be seen on a hill next to the train, while in another, a pickup truck can be seen wedged between one of the locomotives and a fence.

A heavily damaged and overturned tractor trailer can be seen next to the tracks at a train derailment in Goderich, Ont., on Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario Provincial Police A pickup truck can be seen wedged between a derailed locomotive and a fence in Goderich, Ont., on Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario Provincial Police

The track involved in the derailment is operated by Stratford-based Goderich-Exeter Railway. 980 CFPL has reached out to the railway’s parent company, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., for comment.

In a statement, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it had been made aware of the incident, but said that no injuries or dangerous goods were involved, according to the information that they had received.

“Our Rail investigators are gathering and assessing information remotely and there is no deployment planned,” said a spokesperson via email.

No other information has been released by police.

The site of Monday’s train derailment in Goderich, Ont., as seen on Google Street View in 2013. Google Maps