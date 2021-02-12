George Chahal seeks 2nd term on Calgary city council

Send this page to someone via email

The councillor representing much of the city’s northeast has announced he will be running in Calgary’s general election in October, seeking a second term

Friday, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal tweeted a photo of him submitting his nomination papers at Elections Calgary.

“Since my election in 2017, I’ve worked hard to be a strong voice for Northeast Calgarians,” said Chahal, who won 40 per cent of the vote in 2017.

I will be seeking re-election as Ward 5 Councillor in October. Since my election in 2017, I’ve worked hard to be a strong voice for Northeast Calgarians. I will continue to listen to my constituents as we strive to build a city that works for all of us.#yyccc pic.twitter.com/YClMqSnFk3 — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) February 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“I will continue to listen to my constituents as we strive to build a city that works for all of us.”

Chahal currently sits on the Calgary Police Commission and is the founder and chair of the community-based public safety task force, recognizing the importance of the issue for all Calgarians.

“That’s been an important part for me and one of the reasons why I ran,” Chahal told Global News.

Chahal said a report from the task force is coming soon.

“But there’s still a lot more work to do when it comes to action and implementation of a lot of what we heard from the community and recommendations that will be coming forward.”

Chahal also sits on the community and public services, utilities and corporate services, emergency management and intergovernmental affairs committees. He is also involved with the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board.

Neighbouring Ward 10 in the northeast will not have an incumbent running after Ray Jones announced his retirement in October 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Chahal joins councillors Sean Chu, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Jeff Davison as incumbents seeking re-election in their wards.

2:16 Nenshi quiet on mayoral future as another councillor announces run Nenshi quiet on mayoral future as another councillor announces run – Jan 13, 2021

Currently, Wards 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12 have no incumbents running in them, representing a third of city council.

Two city councillors, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas, previously announced their run for mayor. Mayor Naheed Nenshi has not yet announced whether or not he’ll be seeking re-election.

Council hopefuls have until Sept. 20 to submit their nomination paperwork and Calgarians cast their votes on Oct. 18.