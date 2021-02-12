Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

George Chahal seeks 2nd term on Calgary city council

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted February 12, 2021 8:09 pm
George Chahal at the Elections Calgary offices, pictured on Feb. 11, 2021.
George Chahal at the Elections Calgary offices, pictured on Feb. 11, 2021. George Chahal / Twitter

The councillor representing much of the city’s northeast has announced he will be running in Calgary’s general election in October, seeking a second term

Friday, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal tweeted a photo of him submitting his nomination papers at Elections Calgary.

Read more: Calgary councillor Evan Woolley not seeking re-election in Ward 8

“Since my election in 2017, I’ve worked hard to be a strong voice for Northeast Calgarians,” said Chahal, who won 40 per cent of the vote in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will continue to listen to my constituents as we strive to build a city that works for all of us.”

Chahal currently sits on the Calgary Police Commission and is the founder and chair of the community-based public safety task force, recognizing the importance of the issue for all Calgarians.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ward 6 Councillor Jeff Davison seeking re-election in October

“That’s been an important part for me and one of the reasons why I ran,” Chahal told Global News.

Chahal said a report from the task force is coming soon.

“But there’s still a lot more work to do when it comes to action and implementation of a lot of what we heard from the community and recommendations that will be coming forward.”

Read more: Calgary’s race for mayor heats up in January with Coun. Jyoti Gondek entering race

Chahal also sits on the community and public services, utilities and corporate services, emergency management and intergovernmental affairs committees. He is also involved with the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board.

Neighbouring Ward 10 in the northeast will not have an incumbent running after Ray Jones announced his retirement in October 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Chahal joins councillors Sean Chu, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Jeff Davison as incumbents seeking re-election in their wards.

Click to play video 'Nenshi quiet on mayoral future as another councillor announces run' Nenshi quiet on mayoral future as another councillor announces run
Nenshi quiet on mayoral future as another councillor announces run – Jan 13, 2021

Currently, Wards 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12 have no incumbents running in them, representing a third of city council.

Two city councillors, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas, previously announced their run for mayor. Mayor Naheed Nenshi has not yet announced whether or not he’ll be seeking re-election.

Council hopefuls have until Sept. 20 to submit their nomination paperwork and Calgarians cast their votes on Oct. 18.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary City CouncilCalgary ElectionCalgary Municipal ElectionDiane Colley-UrquhartJeff DavisonSean ChuGeorge ChahalNortheast CalgaryCalgary election 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers