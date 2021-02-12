18-year-old man dies days after apprehension by Peel police under Mental Health Act, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has announced it’s investigating after an 18-year-old Mississauga man who was apprehended by Peel Regional Police under mental health legislation died in hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit Friday afternoon, officers were called to a home at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by a woman who “had concerns with respect to a family member.”

The statement said the man left before police got there, but was found a short time later. He was taken into custody under provisions of the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital where he was kept under police guard.

“(At) around midnight, the man’s health deteriorated and he was placed in the intensive care unit. Today, the man passed away in hospital,” the statement said.

Anyone who has information about, or video of, the incident was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old man in Mississauga who had been taken to hospital on February 9, 2021. https://t.co/fC4KRc1d2I — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 12, 2021