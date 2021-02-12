Menu

Canada

18-year-old man dies days after apprehension by Peel police under Mental Health Act, watchdog says

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser' SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser
WATCH ABOVE: Global News anchor Farah Nasser sat down with Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, for a wide-ranging discussion about the agency, how it operates, and how he and the agency are responding to calls for change – Jul 7, 2020

Ontario’s police watchdog has announced it’s investigating after an 18-year-old Mississauga man who was apprehended by Peel Regional Police under mental health legislation died in hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit Friday afternoon, officers were called to a home at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by a woman who “had concerns with respect to a family member.”

Read more: Police watchdog investigating woman’s death in Brampton following mental health call

The statement said the man left before police got there, but was found a short time later. He was taken into custody under provisions of the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital where he was kept under police guard.

“(At) around midnight, the man’s health deteriorated and he was placed in the intensive care unit. Today, the man passed away in hospital,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Even police call for change in handling wellness checks

Anyone who has information about, or video of, the incident was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

