3 northwest Saskatchewan First Nations cutting timber for Big River sawmill

A new partnership will see three First Nations in the province’s northwest cutting timber for the Big River sawmill.

Big River, Pelican Lake and Witchekan First Nations own AC Forestry. The company has signed a deal to supply wood to Carrier Forest Products, which operated the sawmill near Big River.

The wood will be turned into lumber. The deal is expected to create jobs and more opportunities for Indigenous people and the region’s economy.

“The price of lumber has skyrocketed because of COVID-19,” said Ken Thomas, CEO of Agency Chiefs Tribal Council.

“Everybody’s staying home and doing renovations to their homes, so as a result of that, there’s been a big jump in price.”

Thomas says more partnerships are in the works. The work on this partnership starts April 1 and is set to continue for the next five years.

In addition, wood debris from harvesting operations will be used to produce clean energy and sold to the province’s energy grid.