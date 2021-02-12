Retailers in Durham get creative for Valentine’s Day under lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Valentine’s Day is only two days away. With the majority of the province still in lockdown, showing your affection this year is going to require some creativity.

Flower shops, chocolate factories and restaurants are upping their game in the name of love.

“We want to be over-prepared versus underprepared,” said Angela Hellema with Williams Chocolate in Whitby.

Hellema, who has been around chocolate her entire life, says this past year has been unlike any other at the shop thanks to the love they’re being shown by those looking to support local.

“We definitely learned over Thanksgiving and Halloween and even Christmas that we had to significantly increase our production,” said Hellema.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s expecting Valentine’s Day to be just as sweet.

“For Valentine’s Day we’ve gone through probably about 1,000 kilograms of chocolate and that’s between truffles, chocolates, dipped strawberries and novelty things like cupids and lips,” said Hellema.

Down the road at DMP Flowers, Tracy Horky has been taking Valentine’s Day orders since the beginning of January.

“We can’t keep up with it. Yesterday we were here for 16 hours. Every day now is going to be midnight, if not longer. Like, it’s just crazy,” said Horky, who has been a florist at the shop for over 20 years.

She says they’ve had to order thousands of flowers for this weekend alone. That includes 300 bouquets of a dozen roses.

The spike in business comes while lockdown orders are still in place.

“Men want to come in and they want to look at the bouquet and say, ‘I like that one.’ They don’t want just to say, ‘I want a bouquet,’ and us to bring them out to them. They don’t want to do that and I understand,” said Horky.

Owner James Panos says there’s typically a lineup outside the door at Teddy’s Restaurant and Deli on Valentine’s Day from open to close.

Story continues below advertisement

“A couple years ago someone even proposed in here on Valentine’s Day,” Panos said.

That won’t be happening this year. But this weekend, he expects to see business pick up thanks to their special for two.

“But the problem with takeout is it’s like squeezing an elephant through the straw. So no matter how busy you could be, you reach a certain point where you just can’t squeeze any more business through,” said Panos.

While Valentine’s Day will definitely be different this year, one thing is expected to remain the same: those notorious last-minute mad dashers at the shops. Retailers are asking that you pack your patience while they pack your presents for that special someone.