Crime

Child luring arrest made in Peterborough following online investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 3:04 pm
A Markham man was arrested in Peterborough on child luring charges on Friday.
An online investigation has led to the arrest of a Markham, Ont., man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Friday, the man was arrested in the city.

No details were provided on the investigation.

Pranav Patel, 31, of Markham, was charged with two counts of luring a child under the age of 16 years old.

He was additionally charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Predators could be playing online games with your child
