Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta government says municipality acting illegally in EMS dispatch dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 2:03 pm
File: Alberta ambulance.
File: Alberta ambulance. File/Global News

Lawyers for the Alberta government say a northern municipality is operating illegally by withdrawing from a provincial ambulance dispatch service.

The province is seeking a court order that would require the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to resume transferring 911 calls to Alberta Health Services medical emergency calls.

Read more: Wood Buffalo council passes motion to defy Alberta’s consolidation of EMS dispatch services

The municipality, which includes Fort McMurray, stopped transferring calls at noon Thursday after its council decided earlier in the week that the new service is putting patients at risk due to delays and confusion.

A lawyer representing Wood Buffalo says it’s in the public interest for the municipality to keep handling emergency medical calls.

Read more: Wood Buffalo mayor says he stands by decision to ‘defy and resist’ Alberta’s EMS consolidation

Story continues below advertisement

He adds that it already runs a dispatch centre for the fire department under separate provincial legislation.

The province consolidated emergency medical dispatch services to save money, and recently forced Red Deer, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Wood Buffalo to make the change despite their objections.

Click to play video 'Fort McMurray defies Alberta EMS dispatch consolidation' Fort McMurray defies Alberta EMS dispatch consolidation
Fort McMurray defies Alberta EMS dispatch consolidation
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
AHSEMS911Regional Municipality of Wood BuffaloEmergency ServicesAlberta EMSRMWBEMS dispatchAlberta EMS dispatchAlberta Emergency ServicesAlberta consolidated EMS dispatchconsolidated emergency medical dispatchRMWB EMS dispatch
Flyers
More weekly flyers